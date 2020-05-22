246 Avenida Del Gado

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bed 1 Bath Family Friendly Home and Community - Property Id: 250907



Welcome home to this 3 bed 1 bath twin-home in the family friendly Mission Hermosa Community. Home features new paint inside and out, wood-like flooring (waterproof) and tile, new toilet, shower door and vanity. Hallway storage, canned lights, new ceiling fans, enclosed laundry room, new garage door, locking side gate and an enclosed backyard. Less than a mile to grocery stores, gym, coffee, ATMs and a pharmacy. Includes stainless steel refrigerator and single care garage.

Utilities not included. Must provide proof of current income and subject to credit check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250907

No Pets Allowed



