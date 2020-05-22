All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

246 Avenida Del Gado

246 Avenida Del Gado · (760) 453-1863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

246 Avenida Del Gado, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1027 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed 1 Bath Family Friendly Home and Community - Property Id: 250907

Welcome home to this 3 bed 1 bath twin-home in the family friendly Mission Hermosa Community. Home features new paint inside and out, wood-like flooring (waterproof) and tile, new toilet, shower door and vanity. Hallway storage, canned lights, new ceiling fans, enclosed laundry room, new garage door, locking side gate and an enclosed backyard. Less than a mile to grocery stores, gym, coffee, ATMs and a pharmacy. Includes stainless steel refrigerator and single care garage.
Utilities not included. Must provide proof of current income and subject to credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250907
Property Id 250907

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5666327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Avenida Del Gado have any available units?
246 Avenida Del Gado has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Avenida Del Gado have?
Some of 246 Avenida Del Gado's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Avenida Del Gado currently offering any rent specials?
246 Avenida Del Gado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Avenida Del Gado pet-friendly?
No, 246 Avenida Del Gado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 246 Avenida Del Gado offer parking?
Yes, 246 Avenida Del Gado does offer parking.
Does 246 Avenida Del Gado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Avenida Del Gado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Avenida Del Gado have a pool?
No, 246 Avenida Del Gado does not have a pool.
Does 246 Avenida Del Gado have accessible units?
No, 246 Avenida Del Gado does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Avenida Del Gado have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Avenida Del Gado does not have units with dishwashers.
