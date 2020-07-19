Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool hot tub carpet

2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 Available 02/01/19 Updated 2 bed/ 2 bath condo- Gated Community - Beautifully updated condo in sought after Rancho Del Oro community in Oceanside. Gated complex with pool and spa. Private upstairs unit



Corner Unit with laminate plank/ carpet floors, garage and one other dedicated parking space. Two balconies, one of the living room and another off the master bedroom. Master has dual sinks with large closet.



Upgraded double-pane windows great for temperature control.



*This condo is unfurnished*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4630409)