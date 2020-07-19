All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2395 Rancho Del Oro #30

2395 Rancho del Oro Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2395 Rancho del Oro Rd, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 Available 02/01/19 Updated 2 bed/ 2 bath condo- Gated Community - Beautifully updated condo in sought after Rancho Del Oro community in Oceanside. Gated complex with pool and spa. Private upstairs unit

Corner Unit with laminate plank/ carpet floors, garage and one other dedicated parking space. Two balconies, one of the living room and another off the master bedroom. Master has dual sinks with large closet.

Upgraded double-pane windows great for temperature control.

*This condo is unfurnished*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4630409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 have any available units?
2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 have?
Some of 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 currently offering any rent specials?
2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 pet-friendly?
No, 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 offer parking?
Yes, 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 offers parking.
Does 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 have a pool?
Yes, 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 has a pool.
Does 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 have accessible units?
No, 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2395 Rancho Del Oro #30 does not have units with dishwashers.
