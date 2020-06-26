All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

2356 Back Nine St

2356 Back Nine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2356 Back Nine Street, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2356 Back Nine St Available 08/09/19 Splendid 3+BR/2.5BA with Spacious Layout and Gorgeous Golf Course View!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful 3 plus Bedroom Golf course view home. Family room with fireplace, formal dining room and living room. Hardwood entry way, Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath has double sinks. Large back yard with covered patio, awesome view of the El Camino golf course . Air Conditioning.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Stove
Oven
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Family Room
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Patio
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Gas/ 220 Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
Laundry Hook-ups
Gas Laundry
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Gardener included
Golf Course View
On Golf Course
Canyon View
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS: Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Hidden Valley Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2356-Back-Nine-Street-Oceanside-CA-92056-1588/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2137389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

