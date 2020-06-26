Amenities

2356 Back Nine St Available 08/09/19 Splendid 3+BR/2.5BA with Spacious Layout and Gorgeous Golf Course View!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful 3 plus Bedroom Golf course view home. Family room with fireplace, formal dining room and living room. Hardwood entry way, Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath has double sinks. Large back yard with covered patio, awesome view of the El Camino golf course . Air Conditioning.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Easy Freeway Access

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Stove

Oven

Dishwasher

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Family Room

Dining Area

Formal dining room

Eat in kitchen

2 Story

Patio

Upgraded Carpeting

Hardwood floors

Gas/ 220 Laundry

Washer/ Dryer

Laundry Hook-ups

Gas Laundry

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

Gardener included

Golf Course View

On Golf Course

Canyon View

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS: Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary

Middle School: Hidden Valley Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2356-Back-Nine-Street-Oceanside-CA-92056-1588/



