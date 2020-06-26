Amenities
2356 Back Nine St Available 08/09/19 Splendid 3+BR/2.5BA with Spacious Layout and Gorgeous Golf Course View!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful 3 plus Bedroom Golf course view home. Family room with fireplace, formal dining room and living room. Hardwood entry way, Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath has double sinks. Large back yard with covered patio, awesome view of the El Camino golf course . Air Conditioning.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Stove
Oven
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Family Room
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Patio
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Gas/ 220 Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
Laundry Hook-ups
Gas Laundry
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Gardener included
Golf Course View
On Golf Course
Canyon View
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS: Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Hidden Valley Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2356-Back-Nine-Street-Oceanside-CA-92056-1588/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2137389)