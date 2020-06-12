All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 2224 Fallingleaf Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2224 Fallingleaf Rd.
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

2224 Fallingleaf Rd.

2224 Fallingleaf Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Peacock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2224 Fallingleaf Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Oceanside Ranch Style Rental Home - This charming ranch style, single-level home in Oceanside features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and spacious living areas. The home's many amenities include abundant natural light, a spacious open layout, wood and tile flooring throughout, multiple ceiling fans, and a large back yard with patio. Enter the home into the impressive large living room with fire place. The spacious living room flows to the open family room and remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, dining bar, and high-end stainless appliances. A glass sliding door opens to the large back yard with patio and no neighbors behind. The large master bedroom suite features a ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe doors, and a luxurious master bathroom with custom cabinets/counters and light fixtures as well as a glass enclosed shower/tub. The other three bedrooms also have mirrored wardrobe doors. The guest bathroom has also been remodeled including a pedestal sink with designer mirror and light fixtures. Attached two car garage with direct entry to the home. Washer/dryer included. Gardening service included in the rent. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located within the Vista Unified School District: Temple Hills Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School, Vista High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Highways 76 and 78 and Interstates 5 & 15. The home is also in close proximity to Camp Pendleton and just a short drive to area beaches and other San Diego County destinations.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE3693812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. have any available units?
2224 Fallingleaf Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. have?
Some of 2224 Fallingleaf Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Fallingleaf Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. offers parking.
Does 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. have a pool?
No, 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Fallingleaf Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego