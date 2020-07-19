Amenities
2194 Castilla Way Available 04/01/19 Single-Level Home with Fenced Yard in Montego Village! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Newly upgraded, single level home, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful Montego Village community of Rancho del Oro. Close to El Camino Country Club, shopping, entertainment, and more! Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout, brand new carpet, new paint, and new blinds. Open living room with cozy fireplace and dining area. The kitchen has a breakfast nook, new gas stove, newly refinished cabinets and counters, and access to the backyard.
The main bedroom is spacious and has it's own en-suite bathroom with over sized tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity, and large walk in closet. This bedroom also has access to the back yard. Down the hall you will find the laundry area, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. 2 car attached garage. Gardener included. Appliances include: Gas stove, microwave and dishwasher.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Dining Area
Vaulted Ceilings
Eat in kitchen
1 Story
Living Room
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2194-Castilla-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-27/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
