2194 Castilla Way
2194 Castilla Way

2194 Castilla Way · No Longer Available
Location

2194 Castilla Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
2194 Castilla Way Available 04/01/19 Single-Level Home with Fenced Yard in Montego Village! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Newly upgraded, single level home, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful Montego Village community of Rancho del Oro. Close to El Camino Country Club, shopping, entertainment, and more! Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout, brand new carpet, new paint, and new blinds. Open living room with cozy fireplace and dining area. The kitchen has a breakfast nook, new gas stove, newly refinished cabinets and counters, and access to the backyard.

The main bedroom is spacious and has it's own en-suite bathroom with over sized tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity, and large walk in closet. This bedroom also has access to the back yard. Down the hall you will find the laundry area, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. 2 car attached garage. Gardener included. Appliances include: Gas stove, microwave and dishwasher.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Dining Area
Vaulted Ceilings
Eat in kitchen
1 Story
Living Room
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2194-Castilla-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-27/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4283943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2194 Castilla Way have any available units?
2194 Castilla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2194 Castilla Way have?
Some of 2194 Castilla Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2194 Castilla Way currently offering any rent specials?
2194 Castilla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2194 Castilla Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2194 Castilla Way is pet friendly.
Does 2194 Castilla Way offer parking?
Yes, 2194 Castilla Way offers parking.
Does 2194 Castilla Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2194 Castilla Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2194 Castilla Way have a pool?
No, 2194 Castilla Way does not have a pool.
Does 2194 Castilla Way have accessible units?
No, 2194 Castilla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2194 Castilla Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2194 Castilla Way has units with dishwashers.
