Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

2194 Castilla Way Available 04/01/19 Single-Level Home with Fenced Yard in Montego Village! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Newly upgraded, single level home, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful Montego Village community of Rancho del Oro. Close to El Camino Country Club, shopping, entertainment, and more! Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout, brand new carpet, new paint, and new blinds. Open living room with cozy fireplace and dining area. The kitchen has a breakfast nook, new gas stove, newly refinished cabinets and counters, and access to the backyard.



The main bedroom is spacious and has it's own en-suite bathroom with over sized tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity, and large walk in closet. This bedroom also has access to the back yard. Down the hall you will find the laundry area, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. 2 car attached garage. Gardener included. Appliances include: Gas stove, microwave and dishwasher.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Dishwasher

Stove

Garbage Disposal

Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

Dining Area

Vaulted Ceilings

Eat in kitchen

1 Story

Living Room

Upgraded Carpeting

Tile Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary

Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2194-Castilla-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-27/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4283943)