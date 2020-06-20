Amenities

Two story condo in Oceanside! 217 Festival Drive - Available NOW!



This deal won't last long! Come see this 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home with a large fenced backyard! Home is just minutes from the beach, shopping, and Oceanside Municipal Golf Course! Shorten your commute with easy access to the 5 freeway and even closer access to Camp Pendleton for military! Plenty of storage with a two car garage. Owner will consider a small pet with an additional $500.00 deposit. Tenant pays utilities and provides refrigerator, washer, and dryer. This is a non-smoking property.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,685.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



