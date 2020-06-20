All apartments in Oceanside
Location

217 Festival Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two story condo in Oceanside! 217 Festival Drive - Available NOW!

This deal won't last long! Come see this 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home with a large fenced backyard! Home is just minutes from the beach, shopping, and Oceanside Municipal Golf Course! Shorten your commute with easy access to the 5 freeway and even closer access to Camp Pendleton for military! Plenty of storage with a two car garage. Owner will consider a small pet with an additional $500.00 deposit. Tenant pays utilities and provides refrigerator, washer, and dryer. This is a non-smoking property.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,685.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE1833056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

