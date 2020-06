Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH A MASTER SUITE ON ENTRY LEVEL. THIS MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURES AN OPEN LAYOUT. UPGRADED HARDWOOD FLOORING IN MAIN LIVING AREAS. CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS AND LOFT. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHROOMS. NEWER WINDOWS AND SOLAR PANNELS. LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC, FEATURING SPACIOUS , PRIVATE BACKYARD. CENTRALLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, BEACHES AND FREEWAYS AND CAMP PENDLETON. AVAILABLE NOW.