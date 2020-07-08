216 S. Clementine St - 1

Amenities

* Please email the following for quickest response* PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS. 1. Monthly Gross Income 2. Approx Credit Scores 3. Move Date 4. Number of Occupants Water and Trash included in the rent This is a charming retro two bedroom or one bedroom and large office or additional bedroom. There is Spanish tile and original 50s wood flooring throughout this unit. It sits atop a hill facing the ocean so along with the amazing ocean breeze you get a beautiful view from the living room and one room. There is tile counters in both kitchen and bath and it adds to the wonderful retro style of the unit. There is a very large shared patio for BBQs and watching the sunset. There is off street parking and on site laundry! Just minutes to the 5 freeway you are close to all in this location. You can walk to the beach and downtown Oceanside for the sunset markets or just for dinner. **Water & Trash is included and *pet friendly with additional deposit* This wont last long! EMAIL answers to questions and we will set up a showing time. One year lease.