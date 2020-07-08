All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 216 S. Clementine St - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
216 S. Clementine St - 1
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM

216 S. Clementine St - 1

216 South Clementine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

216 South Clementine Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* Please email the following for quickest response* PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS. 1. Monthly Gross Income 2. Approx Credit Scores 3. Move Date 4. Number of Occupants Water and Trash included in the rent This is a charming retro two bedroom or one bedroom and large office or additional bedroom. There is Spanish tile and original 50s wood flooring throughout this unit. It sits atop a hill facing the ocean so along with the amazing ocean breeze you get a beautiful view from the living room and one room. There is tile counters in both kitchen and bath and it adds to the wonderful retro style of the unit. There is a very large shared patio for BBQs and watching the sunset. There is off street parking and on site laundry! Just minutes to the 5 freeway you are close to all in this location. You can walk to the beach and downtown Oceanside for the sunset markets or just for dinner. **Water & Trash is included and *pet friendly with additional deposit* This wont last long! EMAIL answers to questions and we will set up a showing time. One year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 S. Clementine St - 1 have any available units?
216 S. Clementine St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 S. Clementine St - 1 have?
Some of 216 S. Clementine St - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 S. Clementine St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
216 S. Clementine St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 S. Clementine St - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 S. Clementine St - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 216 S. Clementine St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 216 S. Clementine St - 1 offers parking.
Does 216 S. Clementine St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 S. Clementine St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 S. Clementine St - 1 have a pool?
No, 216 S. Clementine St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 216 S. Clementine St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 216 S. Clementine St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 216 S. Clementine St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 S. Clementine St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego