Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2156 Via Camino Verde

2156 Via Camino Verde · No Longer Available
Location

2156 Via Camino Verde, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPPER UNIT IN FIRE MOUNTAIN. MUST SEE! - $600.00 OFF 1st Month of Rent- Move in by 05/15/2020!!

Come see this large upper unit which features 2 bedroom,1 bath includes a one car garage with washer and dryer (gas) hook-ups. New paint throughout. Kitchen offers granite countertops, gas stove, and dishwasher. Private patio. Water, Trash & Sewage paid. Please, No Pets and No Smoking on premises. Close to I-78 & I-5, Schools, Dining, Beaches and more.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,250.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2156 Via Camino Verde have any available units?
2156 Via Camino Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2156 Via Camino Verde have?
Some of 2156 Via Camino Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2156 Via Camino Verde currently offering any rent specials?
2156 Via Camino Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2156 Via Camino Verde pet-friendly?
No, 2156 Via Camino Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2156 Via Camino Verde offer parking?
Yes, 2156 Via Camino Verde offers parking.
Does 2156 Via Camino Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2156 Via Camino Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2156 Via Camino Verde have a pool?
No, 2156 Via Camino Verde does not have a pool.
Does 2156 Via Camino Verde have accessible units?
No, 2156 Via Camino Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 2156 Via Camino Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2156 Via Camino Verde has units with dishwashers.

