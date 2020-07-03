2156 Via Camino Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage range

UPPER UNIT IN FIRE MOUNTAIN. MUST SEE! - $600.00 OFF 1st Month of Rent- Move in by 05/15/2020!!



Come see this large upper unit which features 2 bedroom,1 bath includes a one car garage with washer and dryer (gas) hook-ups. New paint throughout. Kitchen offers granite countertops, gas stove, and dishwasher. Private patio. Water, Trash & Sewage paid. Please, No Pets and No Smoking on premises. Close to I-78 & I-5, Schools, Dining, Beaches and more.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,250.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



