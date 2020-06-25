211 Via Pelicano

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Home On Quiet Cul-de-sac - Like New! This beautiful home features large kitchen with breakfast nook and brand new stainless steel appliances, formal living room for entertaining, cozy family room with fireplace, new premium flooring and designer paint throughout, central heat and a/c, large master bedroom with private full bath, 2 walk-in closets and a fireplace, low maintenance landscaping with synthetic grass in front yard and gravel in back yard, 2 car garage and plenty of space to park in driveway. Convenient location close to shopping and restaurants. Won't last, call for showing. Sorry but absolutely no pets.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/

- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date



CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4850946)