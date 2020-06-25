All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 211 Via Pelicano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
211 Via Pelicano
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

211 Via Pelicano

211 via Pelicano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

211 via Pelicano, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Home On Quiet Cul-de-sac - Like New! This beautiful home features large kitchen with breakfast nook and brand new stainless steel appliances, formal living room for entertaining, cozy family room with fireplace, new premium flooring and designer paint throughout, central heat and a/c, large master bedroom with private full bath, 2 walk-in closets and a fireplace, low maintenance landscaping with synthetic grass in front yard and gravel in back yard, 2 car garage and plenty of space to park in driveway. Convenient location close to shopping and restaurants. Won't last, call for showing. Sorry but absolutely no pets.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/
- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4850946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Via Pelicano have any available units?
211 Via Pelicano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Via Pelicano have?
Some of 211 Via Pelicano's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Via Pelicano currently offering any rent specials?
211 Via Pelicano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Via Pelicano pet-friendly?
No, 211 Via Pelicano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 211 Via Pelicano offer parking?
Yes, 211 Via Pelicano offers parking.
Does 211 Via Pelicano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Via Pelicano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Via Pelicano have a pool?
No, 211 Via Pelicano does not have a pool.
Does 211 Via Pelicano have accessible units?
No, 211 Via Pelicano does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Via Pelicano have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Via Pelicano does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego