2091 Trevino Ave. Available 03/15/19 Two Bedroom Home in Tranquil Private El Camino Villa II - This single story, 2 bedroom home is located in El Camino Villa II of Oceanside overlooking the golf course. Conveniently located to freeway and shopping and within a 5 minute drive to the beach. Living room has a fireplace, wet-bar and plantation shutters. Galley style kitchen with a large tile counter/breakfast bar and includes a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. Large dining/family room area looks out onto the covered patio with lush landscape and fire-pit. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors and bathroom with step-in shower. Second bedroom has a ceiling fan and plantation shutters and sits across from the hall bathroom with shower/tub combo. Large 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer and storage. No pets. Available early MARCH.



Renter's Ins. required for move-in. Washer/dryer in unit included, Fridge included. Owner provides landscaper. Tenant pays all utilities.



Tenant occupied at the moment so please do not knock on the door.



