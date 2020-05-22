All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 2091 Trevino Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2091 Trevino Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2091 Trevino Ave.

2091 Trevino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2091 Trevino Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
2091 Trevino Ave. Available 03/15/19 Two Bedroom Home in Tranquil Private El Camino Villa II - This single story, 2 bedroom home is located in El Camino Villa II of Oceanside overlooking the golf course. Conveniently located to freeway and shopping and within a 5 minute drive to the beach. Living room has a fireplace, wet-bar and plantation shutters. Galley style kitchen with a large tile counter/breakfast bar and includes a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. Large dining/family room area looks out onto the covered patio with lush landscape and fire-pit. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors and bathroom with step-in shower. Second bedroom has a ceiling fan and plantation shutters and sits across from the hall bathroom with shower/tub combo. Large 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer and storage. No pets. Available early MARCH.

Renter's Ins. required for move-in. Washer/dryer in unit included, Fridge included. Owner provides landscaper. Tenant pays all utilities.

Tenant occupied at the moment so please do not knock on the door.

McLain Properties
CalBRE#01970594

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

(RLNE4673347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2091 Trevino Ave. have any available units?
2091 Trevino Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2091 Trevino Ave. have?
Some of 2091 Trevino Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2091 Trevino Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2091 Trevino Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2091 Trevino Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2091 Trevino Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2091 Trevino Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2091 Trevino Ave. offers parking.
Does 2091 Trevino Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2091 Trevino Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2091 Trevino Ave. have a pool?
No, 2091 Trevino Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2091 Trevino Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2091 Trevino Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2091 Trevino Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2091 Trevino Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Piazza D' Oro
3402 Piazza De Oro Way, Ste. 110
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego