200 Inez Way Available 08/15/19 Lovely 3 bedroom home in Rancho Del Oro. - Here is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Home has a spacious loft area, mixture of tile, laminate and carpet flooring, living room fireplace, custom closet organizers, custom cabinets in garage, reverse osmosis, water softener and much more. Great community pool & spa, gym, tennis court, and playground. Great location that is close to schools, shopping and freeways. Small pets may be considered with additional pet rent and security deposit. Gardener is included. Available mid-August.



DRE #02035049



(RLNE5030942)