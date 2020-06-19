All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 200 Inez Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
200 Inez Way
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

200 Inez Way

200 Inez Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

200 Inez Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
200 Inez Way Available 08/15/19 Lovely 3 bedroom home in Rancho Del Oro. - Here is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Home has a spacious loft area, mixture of tile, laminate and carpet flooring, living room fireplace, custom closet organizers, custom cabinets in garage, reverse osmosis, water softener and much more. Great community pool & spa, gym, tennis court, and playground. Great location that is close to schools, shopping and freeways. Small pets may be considered with additional pet rent and security deposit. Gardener is included. Available mid-August.

DRE #02035049

(RLNE5030942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Inez Way have any available units?
200 Inez Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Inez Way have?
Some of 200 Inez Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Inez Way currently offering any rent specials?
200 Inez Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Inez Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Inez Way is pet friendly.
Does 200 Inez Way offer parking?
Yes, 200 Inez Way offers parking.
Does 200 Inez Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Inez Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Inez Way have a pool?
Yes, 200 Inez Way has a pool.
Does 200 Inez Way have accessible units?
No, 200 Inez Way does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Inez Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Inez Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego