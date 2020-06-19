1946 COMANCHE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Conveniently Located Family Home - Oceanside - 3 bedroom/2 bath single level home with large backyard! Located near College and Oceanside Blvd., this home is close to shopping and provides easy freeway access for your commute! Comes complete with granite counters, stainless appliances and a 2 car garage! Large fenced backyard and concrete patio area. Fireplace in living room! Pets OK upon owner approval with additional $500 deposit. Deposit is $2,400.



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,485.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no co-signers

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



