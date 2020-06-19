All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1946 COMANCHE STREET
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1946 COMANCHE STREET

1946 Comanche Street · No Longer Available
Location

1946 Comanche Street, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Conveniently Located Family Home - Oceanside - 3 bedroom/2 bath single level home with large backyard! Located near College and Oceanside Blvd., this home is close to shopping and provides easy freeway access for your commute! Comes complete with granite counters, stainless appliances and a 2 car garage! Large fenced backyard and concrete patio area. Fireplace in living room! Pets OK upon owner approval with additional $500 deposit. Deposit is $2,400.

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,485.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no co-signers
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice

(RLNE4953789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 COMANCHE STREET have any available units?
1946 COMANCHE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1946 COMANCHE STREET have?
Some of 1946 COMANCHE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 COMANCHE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1946 COMANCHE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 COMANCHE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 COMANCHE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1946 COMANCHE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1946 COMANCHE STREET offers parking.
Does 1946 COMANCHE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 COMANCHE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 COMANCHE STREET have a pool?
No, 1946 COMANCHE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1946 COMANCHE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1946 COMANCHE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 COMANCHE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1946 COMANCHE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
