Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1928 S. Freeman Available 01/01/19 RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT -1928 S. FREEMAN ST. - Completely remodeled 2bd/2ba upper unit. Brand new laminate wood floor, custom paint, recessed lighting. Sparkling stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer and Fridge included. Private entrance, over sized 2 car garage, driveway and street parking. Just blocks from the beach, freeways, shopping and dining. Breathtaking views from living room balcony. Water, sewer, trash included. Available 12/1 Call now to schedule a showing. Kim-760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.



(RLNE4451173)