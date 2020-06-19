All apartments in Oceanside
1928 S. Freeman
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1928 S. Freeman

1928 South Freeman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1928 South Freeman Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1928 S. Freeman Available 01/01/19 RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT -1928 S. FREEMAN ST. - Completely remodeled 2bd/2ba upper unit. Brand new laminate wood floor, custom paint, recessed lighting. Sparkling stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer and Fridge included. Private entrance, over sized 2 car garage, driveway and street parking. Just blocks from the beach, freeways, shopping and dining. Breathtaking views from living room balcony. Water, sewer, trash included. Available 12/1 Call now to schedule a showing. Kim-760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE4451173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 S. Freeman have any available units?
1928 S. Freeman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 S. Freeman have?
Some of 1928 S. Freeman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 S. Freeman currently offering any rent specials?
1928 S. Freeman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 S. Freeman pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 S. Freeman is pet friendly.
Does 1928 S. Freeman offer parking?
Yes, 1928 S. Freeman does offer parking.
Does 1928 S. Freeman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 S. Freeman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 S. Freeman have a pool?
No, 1928 S. Freeman does not have a pool.
Does 1928 S. Freeman have accessible units?
No, 1928 S. Freeman does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 S. Freeman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 S. Freeman has units with dishwashers.
