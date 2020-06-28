1914 Grandview Street

Amenities

2 bedroom house in South Oceanside! 1.5 Miles to the beach! - Available NOW!



Cozy home with a large backyard in South O! Ride your bike down to the sand! Walk to Palmquist Elementary School and Lincoln Middle! Home includes 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with attached 2 car garage. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. NEW wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room! Enjoy the deck in the private backyard. *One small pet allowed upon approval of the breed with additional deposit! Washer and dryer provided as-is. Owner to pay gardener, water, trash, and sewer! Close to freeways and shopping. NO smoking.



CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,800.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance.



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.



