All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1914 Grandview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1914 Grandview Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

1914 Grandview Street

1914 Grandview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1914 Grandview Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom house in South Oceanside! 1.5 Miles to the beach! - Available NOW!

Cozy home with a large backyard in South O! Ride your bike down to the sand! Walk to Palmquist Elementary School and Lincoln Middle! Home includes 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with attached 2 car garage. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. NEW wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room! Enjoy the deck in the private backyard. *One small pet allowed upon approval of the breed with additional deposit! Washer and dryer provided as-is. Owner to pay gardener, water, trash, and sewer! Close to freeways and shopping. NO smoking.

CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,800.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance.

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE5204757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Grandview Street have any available units?
1914 Grandview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Grandview Street have?
Some of 1914 Grandview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Grandview Street currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Grandview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Grandview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 Grandview Street is pet friendly.
Does 1914 Grandview Street offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Grandview Street offers parking.
Does 1914 Grandview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 Grandview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Grandview Street have a pool?
No, 1914 Grandview Street does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Grandview Street have accessible units?
No, 1914 Grandview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Grandview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 Grandview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego