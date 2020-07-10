All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

184 Madison Street

184 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

184 Madison Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath family home within walking distance to shopping. All Laminate/Tile flooring, no carpet!This has a large backyard with a patio and fruit tree. 1 Small pet 30 pounds or less are welcome by owner approval, no dangerous breeds.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove

Utilities Included: NONE

Cats Allowed Yes
Dogs Allowed Small Only

Amenities : Pets Allowed Disposal Fenced Laundry Room Patio Garage Cable-ready

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 9/22/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Madison Street have any available units?
184 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Madison Street have?
Some of 184 Madison Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
184 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 184 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 184 Madison Street offers parking.
Does 184 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 184 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 184 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 184 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
