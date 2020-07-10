184 Madison Street

Amenities

Come see this charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath family home within walking distance to shopping. All Laminate/Tile flooring, no carpet!This has a large backyard with a patio and fruit tree. 1 Small pet 30 pounds or less are welcome by owner approval, no dangerous breeds.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 9/22/18



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.