184 Madison Street

Amenities
Come see this charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath family home within walking distance to shopping. All Laminate/Tile flooring, no carpet!This has a large backyard with a patio and fruit tree. 1 Small pet 30 pounds or less are welcome by owner approval, no dangerous breeds.
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove
Utilities Included: NONE
Cats Allowed Yes
Dogs Allowed Small Only
Amenities : Pets Allowed Disposal Fenced Laundry Room Patio Garage Cable-ready
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 9/22/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.