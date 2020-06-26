All apartments in Oceanside
1816 South Clementine

1816 South Clementine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1816 South Clementine Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Beautiful single level home with stunning remodel in great location. This modern beach property has three bedrooms, and two baths with an open floor plan, lots of natural light, eat in kitchen and cozy fireplace. Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and dual sinks in the spacious bathroom. The newly landscaped yard is an entertainer's dream (gardener included) and offers an outdoor fire pit, cool ocean breezes and fruit trees. Walking distance to the coast, several parks and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 South Clementine have any available units?
1816 South Clementine doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 South Clementine have?
Some of 1816 South Clementine's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 South Clementine currently offering any rent specials?
1816 South Clementine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 South Clementine pet-friendly?
No, 1816 South Clementine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1816 South Clementine offer parking?
Yes, 1816 South Clementine offers parking.
Does 1816 South Clementine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 South Clementine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 South Clementine have a pool?
No, 1816 South Clementine does not have a pool.
Does 1816 South Clementine have accessible units?
No, 1816 South Clementine does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 South Clementine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 South Clementine has units with dishwashers.
