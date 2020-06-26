1816 South Clementine

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking

Beautiful single level home with stunning remodel in great location. This modern beach property has three bedrooms, and two baths with an open floor plan, lots of natural light, eat in kitchen and cozy fireplace. Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and dual sinks in the spacious bathroom. The newly landscaped yard is an entertainer's dream (gardener included) and offers an outdoor fire pit, cool ocean breezes and fruit trees. Walking distance to the coast, several parks and restaurants.