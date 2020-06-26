1815 Alvarado St

Amenities

Under construction but almost completed 3 bedroom and 2 full bath, single level home in Oceanside. $3995 includes your utilities too! 2 blocks from Coast Hwy and short walk to the beach. Remodel completed June 30 and showings begin Sat June 27th. Complete remodel with new: flooring, counters, appliances, HVAC, ceiling fans, bathrooms etc. Private outdoor bar and bbq area too. No garage but 2 parking spaces avail in driveway and storage unit being installed in side yard for tenants personal items.