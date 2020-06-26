All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1815 Alvarado St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1815 Alvarado St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:00 PM

1815 Alvarado St

1815 Alvarado Street · (858) 245-9468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1815 Alvarado Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Under construction but almost completed 3 bedroom and 2 full bath, single level home in Oceanside. $3995 includes your utilities too! 2 blocks from Coast Hwy and short walk to the beach. Remodel completed June 30 and showings begin Sat June 27th. Complete remodel with new: flooring, counters, appliances, HVAC, ceiling fans, bathrooms etc. Private outdoor bar and bbq area too. No garage but 2 parking spaces avail in driveway and storage unit being installed in side yard for tenants personal items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Alvarado St have any available units?
1815 Alvarado St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Alvarado St have?
Some of 1815 Alvarado St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Alvarado St currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Alvarado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Alvarado St pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Alvarado St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1815 Alvarado St offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Alvarado St offers parking.
Does 1815 Alvarado St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Alvarado St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Alvarado St have a pool?
No, 1815 Alvarado St does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Alvarado St have accessible units?
No, 1815 Alvarado St does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Alvarado St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Alvarado St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1815 Alvarado St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity