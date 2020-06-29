1655 Peacock Blvd..

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bd/1 Ba + OFFICE!! Duplex, recently remodeled with large backyard in a 55+ community!! - Youll enjoy gentle breezes in this beautiful home in Peacock Hills! Take a look at these photos.



Many upgrades including new deluxe flooring throughout. Kitchen makeover includes contemporary granite countertops, hand-installed tile backsplash, gas range/oven, new energy-efficient refrigerator/freezer, and washer/dryer hookups.



Bonus room is perfect for an office or your own private libraryright off the kitchen!



Horizontal blinds are already installed. it even has a new garage door and opener.



Your low maintenance backyard has a generous covered patio, lemon and orange trees & expansive views!



Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and medical centers!



Security deposit is $2,000 with one small pet allowed!



Please call to schedule a viewing!



760-496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE5356866)