All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like
1655 Peacock Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1655 Peacock Blvd.
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

1655 Peacock Blvd.

1655 Peacock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Peacock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1655 Peacock Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bd/1 Ba + OFFICE!! Duplex, recently remodeled with large backyard in a 55+ community!! - Youll enjoy gentle breezes in this beautiful home in Peacock Hills! Take a look at these photos.

Many upgrades including new deluxe flooring throughout. Kitchen makeover includes contemporary granite countertops, hand-installed tile backsplash, gas range/oven, new energy-efficient refrigerator/freezer, and washer/dryer hookups.

Bonus room is perfect for an office or your own private libraryright off the kitchen!

Horizontal blinds are already installed. it even has a new garage door and opener.

Your low maintenance backyard has a generous covered patio, lemon and orange trees & expansive views!

Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and medical centers!

Security deposit is $2,000 with one small pet allowed!

Please call to schedule a viewing!

760-496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE5356866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1655 Peacock Blvd. have any available units?
1655 Peacock Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Peacock Blvd. have?
Some of 1655 Peacock Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Peacock Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Peacock Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Peacock Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Peacock Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Peacock Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Peacock Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1655 Peacock Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Peacock Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Peacock Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1655 Peacock Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Peacock Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1655 Peacock Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Peacock Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Peacock Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 BedroomsOceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly PlacesOceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis ReyIvey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri CityOcean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego