1619 S. Ditmar Available 03/07/20 Charming 3 bedroom home in Oceanside by the beach. - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful fully remodeled home in South Oceanside. 3 Bedrooms, two bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen, features soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hard surface flooring throughout, original wood floor in living room! Home has whole house fan, and tank-less water heater. Windows and electrical are all new. Cute front yard and and spacious backyard with fruit trees, gardening beds and outside hot shower. Gardening services included. Two car garage, and long driveway that can be used for tandem parking. Walk to the beach, shops and South O restaurants. Bike ride away from Downtown Oceanside & Carlsbad Village.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,875.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cats, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Req. Credit Score: 700+
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Living Room
Patio
1 Story
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Stackable Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1619-Ditmar-St-Oceanside-CA-92054-1849/
