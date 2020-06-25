All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

1619 S. Ditmar

1619 South Ditmar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1619 South Ditmar Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1619 S. Ditmar Available 03/07/20 Charming 3 bedroom home in Oceanside by the beach. - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful fully remodeled home in South Oceanside. 3 Bedrooms, two bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen, features soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hard surface flooring throughout, original wood floor in living room! Home has whole house fan, and tank-less water heater. Windows and electrical are all new. Cute front yard and and spacious backyard with fruit trees, gardening beds and outside hot shower. Gardening services included. Two car garage, and long driveway that can be used for tandem parking. Walk to the beach, shops and South O restaurants. Bike ride away from Downtown Oceanside & Carlsbad Village.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,875.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cats, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Req. Credit Score: 700+
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Living Room
Patio
1 Story
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Stackable Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1619-Ditmar-St-Oceanside-CA-92054-1849/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 S. Ditmar have any available units?
1619 S. Ditmar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 S. Ditmar have?
Some of 1619 S. Ditmar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 S. Ditmar currently offering any rent specials?
1619 S. Ditmar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 S. Ditmar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 S. Ditmar is pet friendly.
Does 1619 S. Ditmar offer parking?
Yes, 1619 S. Ditmar offers parking.
Does 1619 S. Ditmar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 S. Ditmar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 S. Ditmar have a pool?
No, 1619 S. Ditmar does not have a pool.
Does 1619 S. Ditmar have accessible units?
No, 1619 S. Ditmar does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 S. Ditmar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 S. Ditmar has units with dishwashers.

