1619 S. Ditmar Available 03/07/20 Charming 3 bedroom home in Oceanside by the beach. - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful fully remodeled home in South Oceanside. 3 Bedrooms, two bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen, features soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hard surface flooring throughout, original wood floor in living room! Home has whole house fan, and tank-less water heater. Windows and electrical are all new. Cute front yard and and spacious backyard with fruit trees, gardening beds and outside hot shower. Gardening services included. Two car garage, and long driveway that can be used for tandem parking. Walk to the beach, shops and South O restaurants. Bike ride away from Downtown Oceanside & Carlsbad Village.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,875.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cats, Dog Under 30 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Req. Credit Score: 700+

Easy Freeway Access

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Stove

Living Room

Patio

1 Story

Tile Flooring

Hardwood floors

Stackable Washer/Dryer

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1619-Ditmar-St-Oceanside-CA-92054-1849/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



