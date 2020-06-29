1611 South Tremont Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come rent this newly renovated modern 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a HUGE back yard just a 5 minute walk to the beach and Buccaneer Beach Park. Large enclosed sun room for extra living space, washer and dryer hook ups, 1 car garage, new storage shed, and fully fenced back and side yards. Looking for immediate move in and 1 year lease. Tenant to pay Gas, Water, Electricity. For questions or to schedule a showing call, text or email Property Manager Brandon Wilcox 360.510.3379 or Brandon@denttprop.com.

Come rent this newly renovated modern 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a HUGE back yard just a 5 minute walk to the beach and Buccaneer Beach Park. Large enclosed sun room for extra living space, washer and dryer hook ups, 1 car garage, new storage shed, and fully fenced back and side yards. Looking for immediate move in and 1 year lease. Tenant to pay Gas, Water, Electricity. For questions or to schedule a showing call, text or email Property Manager Brandon Wilcox 360.510.3379 or Brandon@denttprop.com