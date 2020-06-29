All apartments in Oceanside
1611 South Tremont Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:15 PM

1611 South Tremont Street

1611 South Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1611 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come rent this newly renovated modern 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a HUGE back yard just a 5 minute walk to the beach and Buccaneer Beach Park. Large enclosed sun room for extra living space, washer and dryer hook ups, 1 car garage, new storage shed, and fully fenced back and side yards. Looking for immediate move in and 1 year lease. Tenant to pay Gas, Water, Electricity. For questions or to schedule a showing call, text or email Property Manager Brandon Wilcox 360.510.3379 or Brandon@denttprop.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 South Tremont Street have any available units?
1611 South Tremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 South Tremont Street have?
Some of 1611 South Tremont Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 South Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 South Tremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 South Tremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 South Tremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 1611 South Tremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 1611 South Tremont Street offers parking.
Does 1611 South Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 South Tremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 South Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 1611 South Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 South Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 South Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 South Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 South Tremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.

