1594 Boulder Creek Road

Amenities
Great single story home in Temple Heights neighborhood in Oceanside. Central ac/Heat, large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & Tile floors throughout. Large jacuzzi tub in the master suite & solid surface countertops. Animals accepted on a case by case basis. Low water yard keeps the water bills to a minimum! call now to make an appointment! Refrigerator & washer-Dryer stay with no warranty.
Close to Camp Pendleton and all Oceanside has to offer! Between the 78 & 76 freeways. Close to shopping, freeways, schools & beaches