1594 Boulder Creek Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great single story home in Temple Heights neighborhood in Oceanside. Central ac/Heat, large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & Tile floors throughout. Large jacuzzi tub in the master suite & solid surface countertops. Animals accepted on a case by case basis. Low water yard keeps the water bills to a minimum! call now to make an appointment! Refrigerator & washer-Dryer stay with no warranty.

Close to Camp Pendleton and all Oceanside has to offer! Between the 78 & 76 freeways. Close to shopping, freeways, schools & beaches