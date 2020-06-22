All apartments in Oceanside
1594 Boulder Creek Road

1594 Boulder Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1594 Boulder Creek Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great single story home in Temple Heights neighborhood in Oceanside. Central ac/Heat, large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & Tile floors throughout. Large jacuzzi tub in the master suite & solid surface countertops. Animals accepted on a case by case basis. Low water yard keeps the water bills to a minimum! call now to make an appointment! Refrigerator & washer-Dryer stay with no warranty.
Close to Camp Pendleton and all Oceanside has to offer! Between the 78 & 76 freeways. Close to shopping, freeways, schools & beaches

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1594 Boulder Creek Road have any available units?
1594 Boulder Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1594 Boulder Creek Road have?
Some of 1594 Boulder Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Is 1594 Boulder Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1594 Boulder Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1594 Boulder Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1594 Boulder Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 1594 Boulder Creek Road offer parking?
No, 1594 Boulder Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 1594 Boulder Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1594 Boulder Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1594 Boulder Creek Road have a pool?
No, 1594 Boulder Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 1594 Boulder Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1594 Boulder Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1594 Boulder Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1594 Boulder Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
