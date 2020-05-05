All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1513 Whaley St

1513 Whaley Street · (760) 497-0181
Location

1513 Whaley Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2950 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Oceanside Home 1 Mile From Beach & Shopping CTR - Property Id: 186581

South Oceanside 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large master bedroom, 2 car attached garage conveniently located within minutes from shopping, the beach, restaurants and both the I5 and 78 freeways.
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS. THE HOUSE WILL BE AVIALABLE FOR VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT IN JULY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186581
Property Id 186581

(RLNE5832414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Whaley St have any available units?
1513 Whaley St has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Whaley St have?
Some of 1513 Whaley St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Whaley St currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Whaley St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Whaley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Whaley St is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Whaley St offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Whaley St does offer parking.
Does 1513 Whaley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 Whaley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Whaley St have a pool?
No, 1513 Whaley St does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Whaley St have accessible units?
No, 1513 Whaley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Whaley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Whaley St has units with dishwashers.
