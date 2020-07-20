Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

1426 Calle Goya Available 07/01/19 WONDERFUL RANCHO DEL ORO HOME - Pamper yourself in this richly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Rancho Del Oro Home. The open floor plan offers a multitude of opportunities. Fully remodeled throughout. Key features include a great room style kitchen family room combination, breakfast bar, large master suite with HUGE walk in closet, garden tub. separate shower and newly installed granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. Newer appliances include Fridge, stove, Microwave and dishwasher. There is also a washer & Dryer included! Newer paint, plumbing fixtures, light fixtures, flooring, mirrored closet doors and more. SUPER Clean. Community tot lots and super close to YMCA and free tennis courts. Walking distance to Ivey Ranch Elementary & MLK middle school!! Tenant must pay for landscaper! Sorry no Pets on this one! KIM@RanchandSea.com (760)722-2114



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4946749)