All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1426 Calle Goya.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1426 Calle Goya
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

1426 Calle Goya

1426 Calle Goya · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1426 Calle Goya, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
1426 Calle Goya Available 07/01/19 WONDERFUL RANCHO DEL ORO HOME - Pamper yourself in this richly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Rancho Del Oro Home. The open floor plan offers a multitude of opportunities. Fully remodeled throughout. Key features include a great room style kitchen family room combination, breakfast bar, large master suite with HUGE walk in closet, garden tub. separate shower and newly installed granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. Newer appliances include Fridge, stove, Microwave and dishwasher. There is also a washer & Dryer included! Newer paint, plumbing fixtures, light fixtures, flooring, mirrored closet doors and more. SUPER Clean. Community tot lots and super close to YMCA and free tennis courts. Walking distance to Ivey Ranch Elementary & MLK middle school!! Tenant must pay for landscaper! Sorry no Pets on this one! KIM@RanchandSea.com (760)722-2114

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4946749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Calle Goya have any available units?
1426 Calle Goya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Calle Goya have?
Some of 1426 Calle Goya's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Calle Goya currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Calle Goya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Calle Goya pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Calle Goya is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1426 Calle Goya offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Calle Goya offers parking.
Does 1426 Calle Goya have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 Calle Goya offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Calle Goya have a pool?
No, 1426 Calle Goya does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Calle Goya have accessible units?
No, 1426 Calle Goya does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Calle Goya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 Calle Goya has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego