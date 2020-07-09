All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

1397 Crestview Dr.

1397 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1397 Crestview Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT- 1397 CRESTVIEW DR. - Adorable, completely remodeled one-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Oceanside. Family room with brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Dining area off kitchen with large bay window. Large private backyard with beautiful city views, corner lot, 2 car garage, nice neighborhood. Brand new vinyl flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets and counters. Remodeled bathrooms with new fixtures! Priced to go fast!! Tenant provides own washer, dryer and fridge. All utilities on tenant. No Pets. No exceptions. Good Credit Contact Kim at 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1397 Crestview Dr. have any available units?
1397 Crestview Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1397 Crestview Dr. have?
Some of 1397 Crestview Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1397 Crestview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1397 Crestview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1397 Crestview Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1397 Crestview Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1397 Crestview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1397 Crestview Dr. offers parking.
Does 1397 Crestview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1397 Crestview Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1397 Crestview Dr. have a pool?
No, 1397 Crestview Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1397 Crestview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1397 Crestview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1397 Crestview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1397 Crestview Dr. has units with dishwashers.
