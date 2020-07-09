Amenities

RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT- 1397 CRESTVIEW DR. - Adorable, completely remodeled one-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Oceanside. Family room with brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Dining area off kitchen with large bay window. Large private backyard with beautiful city views, corner lot, 2 car garage, nice neighborhood. Brand new vinyl flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets and counters. Remodeled bathrooms with new fixtures! Priced to go fast!! Tenant provides own washer, dryer and fridge. All utilities on tenant. No Pets. No exceptions. Good Credit Contact Kim at 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.



