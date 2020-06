Amenities

OCEAN FRONT FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. You have all the comforts of home with the beach just a short walk away! Features a fully equipped kitchen where you can prepare your meals with ease while enjoying the sounds of the crashing waves. The comfortable bedroom has a queen size bed with a walk in closet. Optional 2nd sleeping area has 2 twin beds. Living Rm has Queen sofa sleeper 42 inch flat screen ROKU Smart TV, NO Cable box, FREE WIFI to access for your internet needs.