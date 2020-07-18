1279 Temple Heights Drive

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom Home! - Single level, newly refreshed home sits on a large . 23 acre lot with southerly elevated views from the spacious backyard. The layout is ideal with the entertaining and living spaces on one side of the house and the bedrooms on the other. The expanded floor plan sets itself apart and is perfect for families or hosting guests! Plenty of cabinetry in the garage for storage.



Close to schools, in quiet neighborhood of Guajome Mesa, 15-20 minutes to the beach and Oceanside Pier.



(RLNE5144361)