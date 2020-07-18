All apartments in Oceanside
1279 Temple Heights Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

1279 Temple Heights Drive

1279 Temple Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1279 Temple Heights Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home! - Single level, newly refreshed home sits on a large . 23 acre lot with southerly elevated views from the spacious backyard. The layout is ideal with the entertaining and living spaces on one side of the house and the bedrooms on the other. The expanded floor plan sets itself apart and is perfect for families or hosting guests! Plenty of cabinetry in the garage for storage.

Close to schools, in quiet neighborhood of Guajome Mesa, 15-20 minutes to the beach and Oceanside Pier.

(RLNE5144361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 Temple Heights Drive have any available units?
1279 Temple Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 1279 Temple Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Temple Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Temple Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1279 Temple Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1279 Temple Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1279 Temple Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 1279 Temple Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1279 Temple Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Temple Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 1279 Temple Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1279 Temple Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 1279 Temple Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 Temple Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1279 Temple Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1279 Temple Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1279 Temple Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
