Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

RECENTLY REMODELED 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Located in nice neighborhood west of highway 5!



Like to cook? Granite countertops and cabinets. Gas oven and cook top, Laminate flooring replaced 2 years ago.



Electronic fireplace! Ceiling fan



Close to public transportation and shopping!



Off street parking! .



REQUIREMENTS:

No smoking on site.

Good credit > ~ 750 and references.

Income > ~ 2.5x the rent.

2 max

Cat's only: No dogs



Available NOW NOW NOW



Note: Comes with back yard access (fence on side under repair) and picnic area access between the buildings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.