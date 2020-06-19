1232 Alderney Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

1232 Alderney Ct. -Spacious Single Story Home in gated community! - 1232 Alderney Ct.San Diego, CA 92054

Oceanside

2 Beds, 2 Baths

$2,300 per Month, $2,000 Deposit

****$500 Off 1st Month's Rent****

**Showing unit by appointment**



Spacious and private 2br/2ba single story home in gated community, courtyard and patio in fenced yard. Bright kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Unit has new carpet and paint throughout. Washer and dryer hookups, with a 2 car garage. Pets Ok on approval.



Located blocks from the Beach, downtown Oceanside shops & restaurants.



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Parking: 2-Car garage

Available: 1/13/2020

Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325



Exterior Amenities



Gated Community



WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

Cal BRE#01317589



(RLNE5291647)