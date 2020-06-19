All apartments in Oceanside
Location

1232 Alderney Court, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
1232 Alderney Ct. -Spacious Single Story Home in gated community! - 1232 Alderney Ct.San Diego, CA 92054
Oceanside
2 Beds, 2 Baths
$2,300 per Month, $2,000 Deposit
****$500 Off 1st Month's Rent****
**Showing unit by appointment**

Spacious and private 2br/2ba single story home in gated community, courtyard and patio in fenced yard. Bright kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Unit has new carpet and paint throughout. Washer and dryer hookups, with a 2 car garage. Pets Ok on approval.

Located blocks from the Beach, downtown Oceanside shops & restaurants.

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Parking: 2-Car garage
Available: 1/13/2020
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325

Exterior Amenities

Gated Community

WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
Cal BRE#01317589

(RLNE5291647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Alderney Court have any available units?
1232 Alderney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Alderney Court have?
Some of 1232 Alderney Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Alderney Court currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Alderney Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Alderney Court pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Alderney Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1232 Alderney Court offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Alderney Court offers parking.
Does 1232 Alderney Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Alderney Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Alderney Court have a pool?
No, 1232 Alderney Court does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Alderney Court have accessible units?
No, 1232 Alderney Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Alderney Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Alderney Court has units with dishwashers.
