Beautiful Arrowood golf course community! Close to Camp Pendleton. This lovely home has been meticulously maintained. Wonderful curb appeal and nicely landscaped. Includes a gardener. The bedroom and full bathroom downstairs is perfect for guests or as a home office. Granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen area and island with bar seating. Large family room with a built-in entertainment center. Short distance to the highly ranked Bonsall West Elem. School!