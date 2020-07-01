1111 Hibiscus Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Stunning Brand New Townhome 4BD/4BATHS! Enjoy the best of Southern California Living in this furnished model home, peaceful and quiet community located in Tides Oceanside, West of I-5. Be the First Renter! Beautifully decorated w/ modern contemporary furniture. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen, spacious granite counter for entertainment, private patio & balcony. Large master suite, walk-in closet. Brand new S/S appliances, upgraded cabinets, lots of rooms! Home is equipped w/ solar system for less electric bill.