All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1111 Hibiscus Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1111 Hibiscus Way
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

1111 Hibiscus Way

1111 Hibiscus Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1111 Hibiscus Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning Brand New Townhome 4BD/4BATHS! Enjoy the best of Southern California Living in this furnished model home, peaceful and quiet community located in Tides Oceanside, West of I-5. Be the First Renter! Beautifully decorated w/ modern contemporary furniture. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen, spacious granite counter for entertainment, private patio & balcony. Large master suite, walk-in closet. Brand new S/S appliances, upgraded cabinets, lots of rooms! Home is equipped w/ solar system for less electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Hibiscus Way have any available units?
1111 Hibiscus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Hibiscus Way have?
Some of 1111 Hibiscus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Hibiscus Way currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Hibiscus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Hibiscus Way pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Hibiscus Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1111 Hibiscus Way offer parking?
No, 1111 Hibiscus Way does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Hibiscus Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Hibiscus Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Hibiscus Way have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Hibiscus Way has a pool.
Does 1111 Hibiscus Way have accessible units?
No, 1111 Hibiscus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Hibiscus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Hibiscus Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego