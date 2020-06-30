1109 Vista Way

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher microwave range oven refrigerator

Brand New 3bd/2ba Modern Luxury House West of 5 - Property Id: 233168



Be the first to live in this newly built modern beach house in the quiet yet funky neighborhood of South Oceanside, West of the 5 freeway and walking distances to the beaches, cafes, shops and restaurants in Oceanside and downtown Carlsbad.



This house is set back from the street and is accessible through a private gate with lots of outdoor living space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233168

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763489)