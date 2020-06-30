All apartments in Oceanside
1109 Vista Way
1109 Vista Way

1109 Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brand New 3bd/2ba Modern Luxury House West of 5 - Property Id: 233168

Be the first to live in this newly built modern beach house in the quiet yet funky neighborhood of South Oceanside, West of the 5 freeway and walking distances to the beaches, cafes, shops and restaurants in Oceanside and downtown Carlsbad.

This house is set back from the street and is accessible through a private gate with lots of outdoor living space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233168
Property Id 233168

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

