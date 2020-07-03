102 Warner St.

Amenities

Three bedroom, 1 bath home with vinyl wood flooring. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in separate laundry room. Private, fenced back yard. Attached, 2-Car Garage with large additional space for storage. Perfect location for beach lovers; close to Oceanside Harbor and public beaches. Just around the corner from Fireside Park with its separate playgrounds for toddlers and older kids, basketball and volleyball courts and picnic areas. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper.



