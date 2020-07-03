All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 2 2020

102 Warner St.

102 Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 Warner Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
e-payments
garage
volleyball court
Three bedroom, 1 bath home with vinyl wood flooring. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in separate laundry room. Private, fenced back yard. Attached, 2-Car Garage with large additional space for storage. Perfect location for beach lovers; close to Oceanside Harbor and public beaches. Just around the corner from Fireside Park with its separate playgrounds for toddlers and older kids, basketball and volleyball courts and picnic areas. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fan, Fenced Yard, Refrigerator, Storage in Garage, Vinyl Wood Flooring, Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Warner St. have any available units?
102 Warner St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Warner St. have?
Some of 102 Warner St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Warner St. currently offering any rent specials?
102 Warner St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Warner St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Warner St. is pet friendly.
Does 102 Warner St. offer parking?
Yes, 102 Warner St. offers parking.
Does 102 Warner St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Warner St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Warner St. have a pool?
No, 102 Warner St. does not have a pool.
Does 102 Warner St. have accessible units?
No, 102 Warner St. does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Warner St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Warner St. does not have units with dishwashers.

