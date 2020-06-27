1018 S. Myers A

Amenities
Adorable Unit in Oceanside walk to the Beach - Property Id: 63989
This adorable 2 bedroom/1bath is located in the Seaside District of Oceanside. It is only 1 blocks to the beach. It has brand new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. New tile and cabinets in bathroom. Plenty of windows providing natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. There is a community laundry room just feet from the unit. Walking distance to the beach, downtown shops, restaurants, theaters, Oceanside Pier. Please note this place is NOT FURNISHED. The furniture pictured is NOT available. This is a 1 year lease. When applying you are subjected to a background check which must show excellent credit history and no evictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/63989p
Property Id 63989
(RLNE5160720)