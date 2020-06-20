Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1002 West St. Available 05/25/19 RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 1002 WEST ST. - Adorable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath front unit just blocks from the beach and downtown Oceanside Close to everything, freeways, harbor, pier, restaurants! Don't miss out! Spectacular views, new kitchen appliances, washer/dryer included. New flooring and paint. Enclosed front and side yard, room for gardening! Street parking only. No Pets! Call today to view Kim at Ranch and Sea 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4090473)