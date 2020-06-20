Amenities
1002 West St. Available 05/25/19 RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 1002 WEST ST. - Adorable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath front unit just blocks from the beach and downtown Oceanside Close to everything, freeways, harbor, pier, restaurants! Don't miss out! Spectacular views, new kitchen appliances, washer/dryer included. New flooring and paint. Enclosed front and side yard, room for gardening! Street parking only. No Pets! Call today to view Kim at Ranch and Sea 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4090473)