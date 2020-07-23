All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

40378 Calle Real

40378 Calle Real · (951) 676-9988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40378 Calle Real, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 40378 Calle Real · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
40378 Calle Real Available 08/01/20 - FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Due to the volume of calls we receive and the fact that we are in properties most of the day showing homes to people just like yourselves, we ask that you go to our website at www.scoutpropertymanagement.com and do the following.

Select “Search Properties”
Select “View Details” on the page of your desired property
Select the “Contact Us” button and enter your information as well as the “Optional Information” dropdown section to further expedite the pre-screening process

We look forward to serving you. Happy House Hunting.

Cozy Condo @ Arroyo Vista Community in the Lovely City of Murrieta! The Home Features an Open Floor Concept with 3 Large Size Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and Small Loft area. The Kitchen opens up to the Family Room with Huge Island, Upgraded Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Cabinetry & Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry Room is conveniently located upstairs. Attached 2 Car Garage. Front Patio with BBQ. HOA Club House with Entertaining Kitchen, Huge Pool & Spa, Fireplace, BBQ & Facilities, Community Park with Sports Ground, Basketball Court, Kids Full Playground, Outdoor Run Track & Walk Trail. Very Close to the 215 and 15 Freeway, Shopping, Dining and Promenade Mall.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5970419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40378 Calle Real have any available units?
40378 Calle Real has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 40378 Calle Real have?
Some of 40378 Calle Real's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40378 Calle Real currently offering any rent specials?
40378 Calle Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40378 Calle Real pet-friendly?
Yes, 40378 Calle Real is pet friendly.
Does 40378 Calle Real offer parking?
Yes, 40378 Calle Real offers parking.
Does 40378 Calle Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40378 Calle Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40378 Calle Real have a pool?
Yes, 40378 Calle Real has a pool.
Does 40378 Calle Real have accessible units?
No, 40378 Calle Real does not have accessible units.
Does 40378 Calle Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 40378 Calle Real does not have units with dishwashers.
