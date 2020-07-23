40378 Calle Real

Amenities

Cozy Condo @ Arroyo Vista Community in the Lovely City of Murrieta! The Home Features an Open Floor Concept with 3 Large Size Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and Small Loft area. The Kitchen opens up to the Family Room with Huge Island, Upgraded Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Cabinetry & Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry Room is conveniently located upstairs. Attached 2 Car Garage. Front Patio with BBQ. HOA Club House with Entertaining Kitchen, Huge Pool & Spa, Fireplace, BBQ & Facilities, Community Park with Sports Ground, Basketball Court, Kids Full Playground, Outdoor Run Track & Walk Trail. Very Close to the 215 and 15 Freeway, Shopping, Dining and Promenade Mall.



No Cats Allowed



