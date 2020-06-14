Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Murrieta, CA with garage

Murrieta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
35 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98
28282 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1472 sqft
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 Available 07/10/20 Skyview Terrace 3 Bedroom Town Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with spacious floor plan in Skyview Ridge Community. Large front patio. Direct 2 car garage access.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40194 North End Road
40194 North End Road, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3023 sqft
Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car Garage 3000 sq ft close to school freeway shopping park fully upgraded see pictures More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33581 Cyclamen Lane
33581 Cyclamen Lane, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2459 sqft
33581 Cyclamen Lane Available 07/06/20 Large, breathtaking home in northeast Murrieta! - Located on a quiet street and neighborhood, this breathtaking 4-bedroom two-story home comes with an attached 3 car garage, fenced yard and beautiful

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
39733 Castile Ave.
39733 Castile Avenue, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
1923 sqft
39733 Castile Ave. Available 07/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28410 Socorro St
28410 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is located in one of the most desirable communities in Murrieta. Walking distance to major shopping and minutes to the freeway.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37876 Via Carmelia
37876 Via Carmelia, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29689 Masters Dr
29689 Masters Drive, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3233 sqft
Well maintained family home ready to move in. Drive up to the car and you will find a very nicely maintained front yard, with lush grass and multiple trees and shrubs. Walk into the home and you will notice this home has a large, open floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37253 Tucana Pl
37253 Tucana Place, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1795 sqft
3BD/2.5 Bath, two story, two car garage home located in North Star Ranch Community, Murrieta. Walk in to a living room/dining combo with laminate wood like floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
41410 Juniper Street
41410 Juniper Street, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1235 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level condo with newer carpet and newer paint. Super clean and in excellent condition. Includes laundry room, fireplace and large walk in closets. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned carport.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26325 Arboretum Way
26325 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with wonderful laminate floors throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and refrigerator. Open dining room and family room. Concrete patio with direct access to the garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
39813 Saint Honore Drive
39813 Saint Honore Drive, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
3 bedrooms plus office room, 3 car garage (with storage cabinets inside), beautiful single story home located in a desirable Murrieta neighborhood. 1740 Sq. ft and over 6000 sq. ft lot size, built in 1997.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
39340 Calle San Clemente
39340 Calle San Clemente, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2084 sqft
Available 6/12.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
23673 Kathryn Street
23673 Kathyrn Street, Murrieta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3686 sqft
TURNKEY HOME in highly desired area of Murrieta with great school district! This is 5 bedrrom home with 4 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests! This home has been COMPLETELY renovated from top to bottom! Complete new flooring, new

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24051 Morning Dove Lane
24051 Morning Dove Lane, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2018 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom home. Large family room with a fireplace. Good size living room. Formal dining area. Large master suite. Good size backyard with a patio and built in barbecue. Located across from a community park. 3 car garage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
29204 Gandolf Ct.
29204 Gandolf Court, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2650 sqft
DUE TO COVID 19 AND A TENANT IN THE HOME, THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/28/20 ***EMAIL MELISSA FOR MORE INFORMATION AT RENTBYMELISSA@GMAIL.COM PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS AT THIS TIME** HOME DOES NOT INCLUDE FRIDGE WASHER OR DRYER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24909 Madison Avenue
24909 Madison Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1232 sqft
3 BEDROOM/2BATH / CONDO/ Ground Level, Great property- Very Spacious Living room area. New flooring in Living and Dining Area. Bedrooms off the Living room on either side to allow for privacy.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28611 Calle Del Lago
28611 Calle Del Lago, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
924 sqft
Completely remodeled apartment!!! This apartment features Brand new hardwood laminate flooring throughout! Brand new kitchen cabinets, stove and refrigerator! Brand New bathroom vanities, light fixtures and flooring!! Neutral paint throughout the

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
40630 Via Malagas
40630 Via Malagas, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1502 sqft
Wonderful 55+ gated community of the Colony.
City Guide for Murrieta, CA

"Shes the gem of the valley, Our little pot of gold, Where we can make new memories, Treasures to hold, And you know shes a ... place where we can live, laugh, learn, and play, yeah, I'm lovin Murrieta a little more each day." (-- Jason Brawner &amp; Eileen Lloyd, "Gem of the Valley")

No, the city is not named after the famous bandit, Joaquin Murrieta. Rather, it was named after Esequial Murrieta, who bought this 52,000-acre territory in 1873. With its verdant valley, towering trees, and hot springs, Murrieta was then the perfect place for a sheep ranching business. These days, its still very much the gem of the valley as it used to be only, instead of hordes of sheep and teeming grasslands, you will see a thriving residential area of 104,000 people.The city of Murrieta is just an hour's drive away from San Diego. It has the typical Californian weather warm to hot summers, average rainfall, and nearly non-existent winters. With a community growth thats touted to have sprouted almost overnight, Murrieta is slated to be the future of southern California. If you'd like to bank on that vision, it's time to bounce over here and get yourself a new place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Murrieta, CA

Murrieta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

