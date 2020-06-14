Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Murrieta, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Murrieta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
37 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
37253 Tucana Pl
37253 Tucana Place, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1795 sqft
3BD/2.5 Bath, two story, two car garage home located in North Star Ranch Community, Murrieta. Walk in to a living room/dining combo with laminate wood like floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33620 Willow Haven Ln Unit 106
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1976 sqft
Come see this fully upgraded family home! When you walk right on in you are greeted with a large and open entry way that is tiled.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33581 Cyclamen Lane
33581 Cyclamen Lane, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2459 sqft
33581 Cyclamen Lane Available 07/06/20 Large, breathtaking home in northeast Murrieta! - Located on a quiet street and neighborhood, this breathtaking 4-bedroom two-story home comes with an attached 3 car garage, fenced yard and beautiful

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
39733 Castile Ave.
39733 Castile Avenue, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
1923 sqft
39733 Castile Ave. Available 07/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
39340 Calle San Clemente
39340 Calle San Clemente, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2084 sqft
Available 6/12.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
29204 Gandolf Ct.
29204 Gandolf Court, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2650 sqft
DUE TO COVID 19 AND A TENANT IN THE HOME, THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/28/20 ***EMAIL MELISSA FOR MORE INFORMATION AT RENTBYMELISSA@GMAIL.COM PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS AT THIS TIME** HOME DOES NOT INCLUDE FRIDGE WASHER OR DRYER.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
28611 Calle Del Lago
28611 Calle Del Lago, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
924 sqft
Completely remodeled apartment!!! This apartment features Brand new hardwood laminate flooring throughout! Brand new kitchen cabinets, stove and refrigerator! Brand New bathroom vanities, light fixtures and flooring!! Neutral paint throughout the

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
40630 Via Malagas
40630 Via Malagas, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1502 sqft
Wonderful 55+ gated community of the Colony.
Results within 1 mile of Murrieta
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
23080 Cannery Road
23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1917 sqft
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls,

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40468 Charleston Street
40468 Charleston Street, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3393 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Home in Highly Desirable Harveston Lake Community. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 3393 SqFt, and 2 car garage. The living room and formal dining area have wall mirrors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40107 Pasadena Drive
40107 Pasadena Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
This beautiful home in Temecula has everything you're looking for: Large floor plan, award winning school district, upgraded kitchen, large private back yard, pool, spa and club house. Close to shopping, parks, lake and schools, easy freeway access.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
31780 Lucio Ln.
31780 Lucio Ln, French Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.
Results within 5 miles of Murrieta
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
City Guide for Murrieta, CA

"Shes the gem of the valley, Our little pot of gold, Where we can make new memories, Treasures to hold, And you know shes a ... place where we can live, laugh, learn, and play, yeah, I'm lovin Murrieta a little more each day." (-- Jason Brawner &amp; Eileen Lloyd, "Gem of the Valley")

No, the city is not named after the famous bandit, Joaquin Murrieta. Rather, it was named after Esequial Murrieta, who bought this 52,000-acre territory in 1873. With its verdant valley, towering trees, and hot springs, Murrieta was then the perfect place for a sheep ranching business. These days, its still very much the gem of the valley as it used to be only, instead of hordes of sheep and teeming grasslands, you will see a thriving residential area of 104,000 people.The city of Murrieta is just an hour's drive away from San Diego. It has the typical Californian weather warm to hot summers, average rainfall, and nearly non-existent winters. With a community growth thats touted to have sprouted almost overnight, Murrieta is slated to be the future of southern California. If you'd like to bank on that vision, it's time to bounce over here and get yourself a new place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Murrieta, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Murrieta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

