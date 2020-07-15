All apartments in Murrieta
Pacific Landing
Pacific Landing

36125 Creighton Avenue · (951) 677-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92563
Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 28304 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,766

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Unit 10201 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,771

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Unit 11102 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,791

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31302 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,213

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 31304 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,213

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 19302 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,233

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pacific Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
game room
hot tub
media room
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California. Since the mid-70s, we have offered full service property and asset management services. Established four decades ago, San Diego's Pacific Division manages rental communities from Vista and Escondido to Rancho Bernardo and Mission Valley.

Service, Convenience, Amenities. We own and manage rental communities throughout San Diego County and are looking forward to building and managing our first community in Riverside County, Pacific Landing. We understand your busy lifestyle; pay rent, check the community calendar, or enter a maintenance request online at any time. We make your comfort our top priority. We offer efficient 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans, friendly management, pet friendly environments and a wide variety of amenities. Call our team to find the right apartment home in the right location for the right price. Get to know A | P Companies, your home is our business™"!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $450 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $45 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $30 per cat/month
Parking Details: Garage Lot, Detached Single Car Garage with every Apartment Home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pacific Landing have any available units?
Pacific Landing has 7 units available starting at $1,766 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Landing have?
Some of Pacific Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Landing is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Landing offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Landing offers parking.
Does Pacific Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pacific Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Landing have a pool?
Yes, Pacific Landing has a pool.
Does Pacific Landing have accessible units?
No, Pacific Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Pacific Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Landing has units with dishwashers.

