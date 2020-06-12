Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM

55 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Murrieta, CA

32 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Los Alamos Hills
7 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1073 sqft
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
8 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.

1 Unit Available
28410 Socorro St
28410 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
This condo is located in one of the most desirable communities in Murrieta. Walking distance to major shopping and minutes to the freeway.

1 Unit Available
26472 Arboretum Way 2204
26472 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Condo, near freeway, schools and shops. - Property Id: 244954 Very nice property, includes washer dryer, refrigerator and stove. Great open floor plan. Secure gated community. Easy access to freeway, shopping and schools.

1 Unit Available
28850 Via Norte Vista
28850 Via Norte Vista, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Senior Community Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light Covered carport and a shed for additional storage.

1 Unit Available
unit 03 38607 Calle De La Siesta
38607 Calle De La Siesta, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
55+ Community - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Manufactured Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light. new flooring throughout entire home.

1 Unit Available
26396 Arboretum Way
26396 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1031 sqft
Wonderful Murrieta condo for rent in the highly desirable gated Arboretum community! As you enter the home you are met by the spacious open concept family room which features custom paint, tile fireplace, entertainment nook, ceiling fan, and a

1 Unit Available
40630 Via Malagas
40630 Via Malagas, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1502 sqft
Wonderful 55+ gated community of the Colony.
Results within 1 mile of Murrieta
20 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1149 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
4 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1064 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
7 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1043 sqft
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Harveston
14 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1173 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.

Winchester
1 Unit Available
31780 Lucio Ln.
31780 Lucio Ln, French Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
Located in the quiet Casabella community, this lovely condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. On the fist level is direct access to the 2-car garage.

1 Unit Available
26325 Arboretum Way
26325 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with wonderful laminate floors throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and refrigerator. Open dining room and family room. Concrete patio with direct access to the garage.

Winchester-Silverhawk
1 Unit Available
39178 Turtle Bay
39178 Turtle Bay Lane, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Beautiful charming condo in the Gated Montego Community.
Results within 5 miles of Murrieta
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1060 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
952 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.

Sun City
1 Unit Available
28777 Bradley Rd
28777 Bradley Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
Low Maintenance Senior home in the heart of Sun City, a community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you walk into a carpeted large living area the connects to the dinning room.

June 2020 Murrieta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Murrieta Rent Report. Murrieta rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Murrieta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Murrieta rents held steady over the past month

Murrieta rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Murrieta stand at $1,436 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,796 for a two-bedroom. Murrieta's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Murrieta, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Murrieta

    As rents have increased slightly in Murrieta, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Murrieta is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Murrieta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,796 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Murrieta.
    • While Murrieta's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Murrieta than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Murrieta is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

