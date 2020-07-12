/
los alamos hills
163 Apartments for rent in Los Alamos Hills, Murrieta, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29273 Via Espada
29273 Via Espada, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3168 sqft
29273 Via Espada Available 08/14/20 Murrieta - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Main floor bedroom & bath and office - No showings at this time. Apply online: managementoneprofessionals.com Beautiful former model home in Murrieta.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
39680 Via Las Palmas
39680 Via Las Palmas, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2450 sqft
July 1 Move in ** 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, No Bedroom Downstairs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
36194 Toulon Dr.
36194 Toulon Drive, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1935 sqft
Located in central Murrieta this gorgeous 4 Bed 2.5 Bath home has easy access to both the I-215 and I-15 freeways. Upon entering the double doors you will be greeted by wooden floors, and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 18
Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
30241 Trois Valley Street
30241 Trois Valley Street, French Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
3404 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home Located on a cul-de-sac. One of the only homes with a 3-car garage. Large entry with vaulted ceilings with separate formal living room and formal dining rooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
35279 Waimea Way
35279 Waimea Way, French Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2500 sqft
Gorgeous single story home located on a cul-de-sac! 4 bedrooms with an open and airy floor plan. Separate living and dining room located off the front entrance way. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, island, pantry and plenty of storage space.
1 of 10
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
24700 Pantera Court
24700 Pantera Court, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2302 sqft
SUPER CLEAN, BEAUTIFUL, Two Story Cul-de-sac 4 bedroom Single Family home. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED! Located in a highly desirable area of Central Murrieta. The First floor has upgraded tile throughout.
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
24599 Calle San Vincente
24599 Calle San Vincente, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2084 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful two story home located in the heart of Murrieta! This property has it all with 4 bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms, 3 car garage, 2,084 sqft of living space, minutes to shopping and freeways, including no rear neighbors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
29664 Woodlands,
29664 Woodlands Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
29664 Woodlands, Available 07/15/20 Single Story Murrieta 3 bedroom - Single story 3 bedroom home available for rent. Nice floorplan with kitchen, table area, and family room together. Vaulted ceilings in the family room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1261 sqft
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28576 Plymouth Way
28576 Plymouth Way, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Plymouth Way - Property Id: 313769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313769 Property Id 313769 (RLNE5908635)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
33620 Willow Haven Lane #104
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Murrieta Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus Loft Town Home - Lovely and spacious Willow Haven Town home in Murrieta. 2 bedroom plus a loft on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24325 Bay Laurel
24325 Bay Laurel Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1680 sqft
24325 Bay Laurel Available 08/02/20 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23649 Lincoln Ave
23649 Lincoln Avenue, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3675 sqft
23649 Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Murrieta Pool Home!!! - Lovely two-story 4 BED, 2 1/2 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, SOLAR, WATER SOFTENER, POOL, WITH VIEW located in a prestigious community.
