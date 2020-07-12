All apartments in Murrieta
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd · (909) 219-9305
Location

38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit O-104 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit O-207 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit J-107 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!
At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!

Luxury living in Murrieta, CA awaits at Eagle Glen Apartments. Our sophisticated remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartment layouts are a spacious retreat from everyday life. Picture yourself coming home to soaring 9-ft ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, and your own in-home washer and dryer. Wood style flooring throughout your living area creates an elegant atmosphere enhanced by large windows allowing natural lighting into your private abode.

Every day at Eagle Glen is an opportunity to enjoy upscale living in Murrieta. We’ve thought of every detail to make sure your luxury apartment rental is everything you need it to be, with community features designed around you. Driving up our tree-lined streets, you’ll know you’re home. Two re

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per person
Deposit: $324 (1 bedroom), $424 (2 bedroom), $524 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month (first pet), $25/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle Glen have any available units?
Eagle Glen has 3 units available starting at $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does Eagle Glen have?
Some of Eagle Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Glen is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Glen offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Glen offers parking.
Does Eagle Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eagle Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Glen have a pool?
Yes, Eagle Glen has a pool.
Does Eagle Glen have accessible units?
No, Eagle Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Eagle Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle Glen has units with dishwashers.
