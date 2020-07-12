Eagle Glen

Lease Length: 6,9,12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per person
Deposit: $324 (1 bedroom), $424 (2 bedroom), $524 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month (first pet), $25/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony: included in all units