Apartment List
/
CA
/
murrieta
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Murrieta, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Murrieta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
35 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
23776 Corte Carrio
23776 Corte Carrio, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1921 sqft
Beautiful 1,921 sq.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33620 Willow Haven Ln Unit 106
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1976 sqft
Come see this fully upgraded family home! When you walk right on in you are greeted with a large and open entry way that is tiled.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
unit 03 38607 Calle De La Siesta
38607 Calle De La Siesta, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
55+ Community - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Manufactured Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light. new flooring throughout entire home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26472 Arboretum Way 2204
26472 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Condo, near freeway, schools and shops. - Property Id: 244954 Very nice property, includes washer dryer, refrigerator and stove. Great open floor plan. Secure gated community. Easy access to freeway, shopping and schools.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
41410 Juniper Street
41410 Juniper Street, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1235 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level condo with newer carpet and newer paint. Super clean and in excellent condition. Includes laundry room, fireplace and large walk in closets. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned carport.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
39340 Calle San Clemente
39340 Calle San Clemente, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2084 sqft
Available 6/12.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
24909 Madison Avenue
24909 Madison Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1232 sqft
3 BEDROOM/2BATH / CONDO/ Ground Level, Great property- Very Spacious Living room area. New flooring in Living and Dining Area. Bedrooms off the Living room on either side to allow for privacy.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
40630 Via Malagas
40630 Via Malagas, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1502 sqft
Wonderful 55+ gated community of the Colony.
Results within 1 mile of Murrieta
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harveston
15 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Murrieta
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
29574 Cara Way
29574 Cara Way, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1407 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom family condo in the quiet community of Rancho Del Mar. Walk into the home and you are greeted with a lovely tiled entrance that leads into the home. On the right are the stairs the lead up to the second story.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34163 Telma Dr
34163 Telma Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family - Property Id: 288489 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288489 Property Id 288489 (RLNE5812106)
City Guide for Murrieta, CA

"Shes the gem of the valley, Our little pot of gold, Where we can make new memories, Treasures to hold, And you know shes a ... place where we can live, laugh, learn, and play, yeah, I'm lovin Murrieta a little more each day." (-- Jason Brawner &amp; Eileen Lloyd, "Gem of the Valley")

No, the city is not named after the famous bandit, Joaquin Murrieta. Rather, it was named after Esequial Murrieta, who bought this 52,000-acre territory in 1873. With its verdant valley, towering trees, and hot springs, Murrieta was then the perfect place for a sheep ranching business. These days, its still very much the gem of the valley as it used to be only, instead of hordes of sheep and teeming grasslands, you will see a thriving residential area of 104,000 people.The city of Murrieta is just an hour's drive away from San Diego. It has the typical Californian weather warm to hot summers, average rainfall, and nearly non-existent winters. With a community growth thats touted to have sprouted almost overnight, Murrieta is slated to be the future of southern California. If you'd like to bank on that vision, it's time to bounce over here and get yourself a new place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Murrieta, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Murrieta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMurrieta 3 BedroomsMurrieta Apartments with Balcony
Murrieta Apartments with GarageMurrieta Apartments with GymMurrieta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMurrieta Apartments with Parking
Murrieta Apartments with PoolMurrieta Apartments with Washer-DryerMurrieta Dog Friendly ApartmentsMurrieta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College