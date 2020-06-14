37 Apartments for rent in Murrieta, CA with gym
"Shes the gem of the valley, Our little pot of gold, Where we can make new memories, Treasures to hold, And you know shes a ... place where we can live, laugh, learn, and play, yeah, I'm lovin Murrieta a little more each day." (-- Jason Brawner & Eileen Lloyd, "Gem of the Valley")
No, the city is not named after the famous bandit, Joaquin Murrieta. Rather, it was named after Esequial Murrieta, who bought this 52,000-acre territory in 1873. With its verdant valley, towering trees, and hot springs, Murrieta was then the perfect place for a sheep ranching business. These days, its still very much the gem of the valley as it used to be only, instead of hordes of sheep and teeming grasslands, you will see a thriving residential area of 104,000 people.The city of Murrieta is just an hour's drive away from San Diego. It has the typical Californian weather warm to hot summers, average rainfall, and nearly non-existent winters. With a community growth thats touted to have sprouted almost overnight, Murrieta is slated to be the future of southern California. If you'd like to bank on that vision, it's time to bounce over here and get yourself a new place to call home. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Murrieta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.