117 Apartments for rent in Murrieta, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
34 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Los Alamos Hills
8 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,934
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33543 Bellflower Pl
33543 Bellflower Place, Murrieta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3300 sqft
This beautiful home has a perfectly manicured lawn and friendly neighbors which add to its captivating curb appeal. The open living plan allows loved ones to be together while you create memories that will last a lifetime.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
39733 Castile Ave.
39733 Castile Avenue, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
1923 sqft
39733 Castile Ave. Available 07/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23808 Barberry Pl
23808 Barberry Place, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2138 sqft
23808 Barberry Pl Available 07/01/20 Murrieta Pool Home - Single Story 4 bed 2.5 Bath Enclosed Patio - Great single story pool home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dining room, kitchen opens into the family room with fire place.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
unit 03 38607 Calle De La Siesta
38607 Calle De La Siesta, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
55+ Community - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Manufactured Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light. new flooring throughout entire home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98
28282 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1472 sqft
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 Available 07/10/20 Skyview Terrace 3 Bedroom Town Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with spacious floor plan in Skyview Ridge Community. Large front patio. Direct 2 car garage access.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33581 Cyclamen Lane
33581 Cyclamen Lane, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2459 sqft
33581 Cyclamen Lane Available 07/06/20 Large, breathtaking home in northeast Murrieta! - Located on a quiet street and neighborhood, this breathtaking 4-bedroom two-story home comes with an attached 3 car garage, fenced yard and beautiful

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
37253 Tucana Pl
37253 Tucana Place, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1795 sqft
3BD/2.5 Bath, two story, two car garage home located in North Star Ranch Community, Murrieta. Walk in to a living room/dining combo with laminate wood like floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
28410 Socorro St
28410 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is located in one of the most desirable communities in Murrieta. Walking distance to major shopping and minutes to the freeway.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
37876 Via Carmelia
37876 Via Carmelia, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29689 Masters Dr
29689 Masters Drive, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3233 sqft
Well maintained family home ready to move in. Drive up to the car and you will find a very nicely maintained front yard, with lush grass and multiple trees and shrubs. Walk into the home and you will notice this home has a large, open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33620 Willow Haven Ln Unit 106
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1976 sqft
Come see this fully upgraded family home! When you walk right on in you are greeted with a large and open entry way that is tiled.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
26396 Arboretum Way
26396 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1031 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Los Alamos Hills
1 Unit Available
37555 River Oats Lane
37555 River Oats Ln, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3187 sqft
Beautiful home located in the Rancho Bella Vista Community. Newly remodeled in 2020, new paint, flooring, counters, and so much more. Downstairs is complete with a bedroom, full bathroom, and a sliding glass door to the backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
25550 Buckley Drive
25550 Buckley Drive, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1847 sqft
Ready for Summer Alta Murrieta pool home! Great Looking 4 Bedroom 3 Bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
26325 Arboretum Way
26325 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with wonderful laminate floors throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and refrigerator. Open dining room and family room. Concrete patio with direct access to the garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
39813 Saint Honore Drive
39813 Saint Honore Drive, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
3 bedrooms plus office room, 3 car garage (with storage cabinets inside), beautiful single story home located in a desirable Murrieta neighborhood. 1740 Sq. ft and over 6000 sq. ft lot size, built in 1997.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
39340 Calle San Clemente
39340 Calle San Clemente, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2084 sqft
Available 6/12.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24051 Morning Dove Lane
24051 Morning Dove Lane, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2018 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom home. Large family room with a fireplace. Good size living room. Formal dining area. Large master suite. Good size backyard with a patio and built in barbecue. Located across from a community park. 3 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Golden City
1 Unit Available
34888 Antelope Rd
34888 Antelope Road, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2500 sqft
Newly updated 2,500 sqft. 3/2.5 on 5-flat acres! Mountain views w/no neighbors & private gate. - This newly renovated 2,500 sqft. home has 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths, and is ideally situated on 5-flat acres with mountain views.
City Guide for Murrieta, CA

"Shes the gem of the valley, Our little pot of gold, Where we can make new memories, Treasures to hold, And you know shes a ... place where we can live, laugh, learn, and play, yeah, I'm lovin Murrieta a little more each day." (-- Jason Brawner &amp; Eileen Lloyd, "Gem of the Valley")

No, the city is not named after the famous bandit, Joaquin Murrieta. Rather, it was named after Esequial Murrieta, who bought this 52,000-acre territory in 1873. With its verdant valley, towering trees, and hot springs, Murrieta was then the perfect place for a sheep ranching business. These days, its still very much the gem of the valley as it used to be only, instead of hordes of sheep and teeming grasslands, you will see a thriving residential area of 104,000 people.The city of Murrieta is just an hour's drive away from San Diego. It has the typical Californian weather warm to hot summers, average rainfall, and nearly non-existent winters. With a community growth thats touted to have sprouted almost overnight, Murrieta is slated to be the future of southern California. If you'd like to bank on that vision, it's time to bounce over here and get yourself a new place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Murrieta, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Murrieta renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

