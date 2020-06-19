All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

Gables Alta Murrieta

Open Now until 6pm
39930 Whitewood Rd · (909) 280-7299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G204 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,843

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit E202 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit O203 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Alta Murrieta.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bike storage
carport
hot tub
online portal
Just around the corner is the Murrieta Duck Pond down Murrieta Hot Springs. It is not only beautiful, but you can fish by catch and release or feed the ducks. Professionally managed by Gables Residential Services, Inc. CA DRE #071789918

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.9x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: No additional fees
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Open surface parking spaces: included with all units; Covered reserved parking space: included with select units; Detached garage: $112/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garage: $112/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gables Alta Murrieta have any available units?
Gables Alta Murrieta has 5 units available starting at $1,843 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables Alta Murrieta have?
Some of Gables Alta Murrieta's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Alta Murrieta currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Alta Murrieta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables Alta Murrieta pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Alta Murrieta is pet friendly.
Does Gables Alta Murrieta offer parking?
Yes, Gables Alta Murrieta offers parking.
Does Gables Alta Murrieta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables Alta Murrieta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Alta Murrieta have a pool?
Yes, Gables Alta Murrieta has a pool.
Does Gables Alta Murrieta have accessible units?
No, Gables Alta Murrieta does not have accessible units.
Does Gables Alta Murrieta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Alta Murrieta has units with dishwashers.

