117 Apartments for rent in Murrieta, CA with parking
"Shes the gem of the valley, Our little pot of gold, Where we can make new memories, Treasures to hold, And you know shes a ... place where we can live, laugh, learn, and play, yeah, I'm lovin Murrieta a little more each day." (-- Jason Brawner & Eileen Lloyd, "Gem of the Valley")
No, the city is not named after the famous bandit, Joaquin Murrieta. Rather, it was named after Esequial Murrieta, who bought this 52,000-acre territory in 1873. With its verdant valley, towering trees, and hot springs, Murrieta was then the perfect place for a sheep ranching business. These days, its still very much the gem of the valley as it used to be only, instead of hordes of sheep and teeming grasslands, you will see a thriving residential area of 104,000 people.The city of Murrieta is just an hour's drive away from San Diego. It has the typical Californian weather warm to hot summers, average rainfall, and nearly non-existent winters. With a community growth thats touted to have sprouted almost overnight, Murrieta is slated to be the future of southern California. If you'd like to bank on that vision, it's time to bounce over here and get yourself a new place to call home. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Murrieta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.