Last updated July 13 2020

117 Apartments for rent in Murrieta, CA with parking

Last updated July 13
$
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Greer Ranch
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Los Alamos Hills
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Last updated July 12
7 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
24909 Madison Avenue
24909 Madison Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Popular Madison Park condominium with easy access to shopping, schools and freeway. This upstairs unit is very private as it is facing west and there is no one immediately behind you. Two larger bedrooms with bathrooms attached or right new to BR.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Highlands
33620 Willow Haven Lane #104
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Murrieta Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus Loft Town Home - Lovely and spacious Willow Haven Town home in Murrieta. 2 bedroom plus a loft on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
24325 Bay Laurel
24325 Bay Laurel Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1680 sqft
24325 Bay Laurel Available 08/02/20 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
23649 Lincoln Ave
23649 Lincoln Avenue, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3675 sqft
23649 Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Murrieta Pool Home!!! - Lovely two-story 4 BED, 2 1/2 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, SOLAR, WATER SOFTENER, POOL, WITH VIEW located in a prestigious community.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
40194 North End Road
40194 North End Road, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3023 sqft
Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car Garage 3000 sq ft close to school freeway shopping park fully upgraded see pictures More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
40930 Belleray Ave.
40930 Belleray Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2066 sqft
40930 Belleray Ave. Available 08/15/20 The Ridge at Cal Oaks Condominium - Welcome to The Ridge at Cal Oaks – You will fall in love with this Townhome – almost new just 2 years old. Oh… Move In Special Tri-Level.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Greer Ranch
35996 Red Bluff Place
35996 Red Bluff Place, Murrieta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3338 sqft
Shea Homes at Blackmore Ranch! This Beautiful 4 bedroom, den or 5th bedroom, large loft plus 3 bathrooms has been upgraded throughout using custom materials with an attention to detail showing.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
40975 Morning Glory Drive
40975 Morning Glory Drive, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2103 sqft
Great family home in Murrieta! Offering a spacious floor plan with high ceiling and plenty of natural light, formal living room w/ vaulted ceilings, fireplace in family room, Bright kitchen, Stainless steel Refrigerator, Corian countertops, Laundry

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
41410 Juniper Street
41410 Juniper Street, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1235 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level condo with newer carpet and newer paint. Super clean and in excellent condition. Includes laundry room, fireplace and large walk in closets. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned carport.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Golden City
34888 Antelope Rd
34888 Antelope Road, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2500 sqft
Newly updated 2,500 sqft. 3/2.5 on 5-flat acres! Mountain views w/no neighbors & private gate. - This newly renovated 2,500 sqft. home has 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths, and is ideally situated on 5-flat acres with mountain views.

Last updated March 9
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Oaks
24700 Pantera Court
24700 Pantera Court, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2302 sqft
SUPER CLEAN, BEAUTIFUL, Two Story Cul-de-sac 4 bedroom Single Family home. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED! Located in a highly desirable area of Central Murrieta. The First floor has upgraded tile throughout.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Highlands
33626 Delphinium Lane
33626 Delphinium Lane, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2187 sqft
Spacious 4 bedrooms upstairs, 1/2 bath and laundry room downstairs. Great lighting throughout the home, french doors on the side of the home that open up to spacious gated RV parking.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
39826 Western Jay Way
39826 Western Jay Way, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
39826 Western Jay Way Available 08/01/20 Murrieta Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home - Murrieta Upgraded & spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Oaks
24599 Calle San Vincente
24599 Calle San Vincente, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2084 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful two story home located in the heart of Murrieta! This property has it all with 4 bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms, 3 car garage, 2,084 sqft of living space, minutes to shopping and freeways, including no rear neighbors.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
29664 Woodlands,
29664 Woodlands Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
29664 Woodlands, Available 07/15/20 Single Story Murrieta 3 bedroom - Single story 3 bedroom home available for rent. Nice floorplan with kitchen, table area, and family room together. Vaulted ceilings in the family room.
Results within 1 mile of Murrieta
Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1261 sqft
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Last updated July 13
$
12 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
City Guide for Murrieta, CA

"Shes the gem of the valley, Our little pot of gold, Where we can make new memories, Treasures to hold, And you know shes a ... place where we can live, laugh, learn, and play, yeah, I'm lovin Murrieta a little more each day." (-- Jason Brawner &amp; Eileen Lloyd, "Gem of the Valley")

No, the city is not named after the famous bandit, Joaquin Murrieta. Rather, it was named after Esequial Murrieta, who bought this 52,000-acre territory in 1873. With its verdant valley, towering trees, and hot springs, Murrieta was then the perfect place for a sheep ranching business. These days, its still very much the gem of the valley as it used to be only, instead of hordes of sheep and teeming grasslands, you will see a thriving residential area of 104,000 people.The city of Murrieta is just an hour's drive away from San Diego. It has the typical Californian weather warm to hot summers, average rainfall, and nearly non-existent winters. With a community growth thats touted to have sprouted almost overnight, Murrieta is slated to be the future of southern California. If you'd like to bank on that vision, it's time to bounce over here and get yourself a new place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Murrieta, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Murrieta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

