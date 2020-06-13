Apartment List
/
CA
/
murrieta
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM

110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Murrieta, CA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,934
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33543 Bellflower Pl
33543 Bellflower Place, Murrieta, CA
This beautiful home has a perfectly manicured lawn and friendly neighbors which add to its captivating curb appeal. The open living plan allows loved ones to be together while you create memories that will last a lifetime.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29273 Via Espada
29273 Via Espada, Murrieta, CA
29273 Via Espada Available 08/14/20 Murrieta - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Main floor bedroom & bath and office - Beautiful former model home in Murrieta. This home offers 4 bedroom, bonus room and office.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
39733 Castile Ave.
39733 Castile Avenue, Murrieta, CA
39733 Castile Ave. Available 07/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23808 Barberry Pl
23808 Barberry Place, Murrieta, CA
23808 Barberry Pl Available 07/01/20 Murrieta Pool Home - Single Story 4 bed 2.5 Bath Enclosed Patio - Great single story pool home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dining room, kitchen opens into the family room with fire place.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40194 North End Road
40194 North End Road, Murrieta, CA
Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car Garage 3000 sq ft close to school freeway shopping park fully upgraded see pictures More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
40034 palma vista
40034 Palma Vista Street, Murrieta, CA
40034 palma vista Available 07/01/20 beautiful home in murrieta with huge rv parking on the side - great home. great neighborhood close to both 215 and 15 freeways. huge back yard and room for 60 ft rv or other . . (RLNE4910769)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98
28282 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1472 sqft
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 Available 07/10/20 Skyview Terrace 3 Bedroom Town Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with spacious floor plan in Skyview Ridge Community. Large front patio. Direct 2 car garage access.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33581 Cyclamen Lane
33581 Cyclamen Lane, Murrieta, CA
33581 Cyclamen Lane Available 07/06/20 Large, breathtaking home in northeast Murrieta! - Located on a quiet street and neighborhood, this breathtaking 4-bedroom two-story home comes with an attached 3 car garage, fenced yard and beautiful

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
37253 Tucana Pl
37253 Tucana Place, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1795 sqft
3BD/2.5 Bath, two story, two car garage home located in North Star Ranch Community, Murrieta. Walk in to a living room/dining combo with laminate wood like floors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
23776 Corte Carrio
23776 Corte Carrio, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1921 sqft
Beautiful 1,921 sq.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
37876 Via Carmelia
37876 Via Carmelia, Murrieta, CA
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
39680 Via Las Palmas
39680 Via Las Palmas, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2450 sqft
July 1 Move in ** 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, No Bedroom Downstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29689 Masters Dr
29689 Masters Drive, Murrieta, CA
Well maintained family home ready to move in. Drive up to the car and you will find a very nicely maintained front yard, with lush grass and multiple trees and shrubs. Walk into the home and you will notice this home has a large, open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
39820 Monarch Dr
39820 Monarch Drive, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2601 sqft
Looking for space? Look no further, this stunning 3 story home has the space you need! Living room is large with fireplace and a small offset area for a den. Kitchen is beautiful, and big with a huge pantry-closet. Second floor contains 3 bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33620 Willow Haven Ln Unit 106
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1976 sqft
Come see this fully upgraded family home! When you walk right on in you are greeted with a large and open entry way that is tiled.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Los Alamos Hills
1 Unit Available
37555 River Oats Lane
37555 River Oats Ln, Murrieta, CA
Beautiful home located in the Rancho Bella Vista Community. Newly remodeled in 2020, new paint, flooring, counters, and so much more. Downstairs is complete with a bedroom, full bathroom, and a sliding glass door to the backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
25550 Buckley Drive
25550 Buckley Drive, Murrieta, CA
Ready for Summer Alta Murrieta pool home! Great Looking 4 Bedroom 3 Bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
24602 Calle Magdalena
24602 Calle Magdalena, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1528 sqft
NICE, 3 BEDROOM , SINGLE STORY HOME IN CENTRAL MURRIETA. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO SHOPS & FREEWAY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
39813 Saint Honore Drive
39813 Saint Honore Drive, Murrieta, CA
3 bedrooms plus office room, 3 car garage (with storage cabinets inside), beautiful single story home located in a desirable Murrieta neighborhood. 1740 Sq. ft and over 6000 sq. ft lot size, built in 1997.

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
38367 Pine Creek Place
38367 Pine Creek Place, Murrieta, CA
This is a Copper Canyon POOL home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac with STUNNING VIEWS of the mountains and canyons.This beautiful home is situated on a 9000 sq. ft lot with a POOL/SPA just in time for summer fun.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
39340 Calle San Clemente
39340 Calle San Clemente, Murrieta, CA
Available 6/12.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
23673 Kathryn Street
23673 Kathyrn Street, Murrieta, CA
TURNKEY HOME in highly desired area of Murrieta with great school district! This is 5 bedrrom home with 4 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests! This home has been COMPLETELY renovated from top to bottom! Complete new flooring, new

June 2020 Murrieta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Murrieta Rent Report. Murrieta rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Murrieta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Murrieta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Murrieta Rent Report. Murrieta rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Murrieta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Murrieta rents held steady over the past month

Murrieta rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Murrieta stand at $1,436 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,796 for a two-bedroom. Murrieta's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Murrieta, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Murrieta

    As rents have increased slightly in Murrieta, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Murrieta is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Murrieta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,796 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Murrieta.
    • While Murrieta's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Murrieta than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Murrieta is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMurrieta 3 BedroomsMurrieta Apartments with Balcony
    Murrieta Apartments with GarageMurrieta Apartments with GymMurrieta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMurrieta Apartments with Parking
    Murrieta Apartments with PoolMurrieta Apartments with Washer-DryerMurrieta Dog Friendly ApartmentsMurrieta Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
    Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CA
    Pomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
    Chaffey College