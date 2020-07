Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge clubhouse courtyard dog park game room hot tub internet access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table wine room yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Sunrise. The day's potential is limitless. Opportunity stretches as far as the eye can see. At WaterMarke Tower, this is your viewpoint each and every morning. Our LA apartments have many spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Seize the day and give us a call at WaterMarke Tower Apartments in Los Angeles, CA.