Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed cable included

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub cable included garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry pool hot tub media room cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill car charging courtyard e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving sauna smoke-free community

Welcome home to Sutton Place in beautiful Hollywood, California. At our community you'll experience the excitement of Hollywood! Nearby you'll find the Kodak Theater, scenic Hollywood Boulevard, fine dining, entertainment, and world-class shopping all just moments from your door! Inside, you'll find a coin-less laundry facility, trash chutes on every floor, walk-in closets and cozy fireplaces. You'll love living at Sutton Place so call today to schedule a personal tour!