Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

Santee Court

716 South Los Angeles Street · (213) 623-8101
Location

716 South Los Angeles Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1658 · Avail. now

$1,658

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
Santee Court - Property Id: 306173

Santee Court Lofts is positioned in a sizzling section of DTLA (downtown Los Angeles, CA), Santee Court apartments make living a lofty lifestyle easy in a neighborhood where ample entertainment and cultural options surround you.

Choose from a unique selection of warehouse-style lofts in studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom layouts. Crowned by soaring 12 to 16-foot ceilings and grounded by sleek concrete floors, each residence offers expansive windows framing stunning views and inviting ample natural light, as well as a fully equipped kitchen, and your own private patio or balcony.

Santee Court is a pet-friendly community with top-notch, resort-style amenities. Enjoy panoramic city views from our rooftop pool and spa area or game with friends on the basketball court or mini driving range. "See you at the top," has never been truer. Our ground floor provides you a promenade, fitness center, shared workspace, and retail offerings, including Santee Court Market all for your convenience.
Property Id 306173

(RLNE5942014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Santee Court have any available units?
Santee Court has a unit available for $1,658 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Santee Court have?
Some of Santee Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Santee Court currently offering any rent specials?
Santee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Santee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Santee Court is pet friendly.
Does Santee Court offer parking?
No, Santee Court does not offer parking.
Does Santee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Santee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Santee Court have a pool?
Yes, Santee Court has a pool.
Does Santee Court have accessible units?
No, Santee Court does not have accessible units.
Does Santee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Santee Court has units with dishwashers.
