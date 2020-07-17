Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym pool hot tub

Santee Court - Property Id: 306173



Santee Court Lofts is positioned in a sizzling section of DTLA (downtown Los Angeles, CA), Santee Court apartments make living a lofty lifestyle easy in a neighborhood where ample entertainment and cultural options surround you.



Choose from a unique selection of warehouse-style lofts in studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom layouts. Crowned by soaring 12 to 16-foot ceilings and grounded by sleek concrete floors, each residence offers expansive windows framing stunning views and inviting ample natural light, as well as a fully equipped kitchen, and your own private patio or balcony.



Santee Court is a pet-friendly community with top-notch, resort-style amenities. Enjoy panoramic city views from our rooftop pool and spa area or game with friends on the basketball court or mini driving range. "See you at the top," has never been truer. Our ground floor provides you a promenade, fitness center, shared workspace, and retail offerings, including Santee Court Market all for your convenience.

